Nagorno-Karabakh: Did civilian deaths dash hopes for a ceasefire? | DW News
A ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan appears to have been short-lived. The two former Soviet republics agreed to halt their decades-long conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after talks brokered by Russia. But shortly after the ceasefire came into effect, each side blamed the other for breaking the truce. Caught in the middle are thousands of displaced civilians.
