Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeepers oversee transfer of Kalbajar district to Azerbaijan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian peacekeepers oversaw the transfer of Kalbajar district to the control of Azerbaijan as part of an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, as video released by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday shows.

“Today Kalbajar region has officially been transferred to Azerbaijan according to the trilateral ceasefire agreement,” said colonel Semyon Degtyarev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent said.

After six weeks of hostilities, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9.

Under the terms of the agreement, 1,960 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the ceasefire.

In addition, the agreement gives Azerbaijan control of the territory it took during the six-week conflict. Armenia also loses the areas it held since the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the 1990s.

*SOUNDBITE*

SOT, Semyon Degtyarev, colonel, representative of Russian peacekeeping contingent: “Today Kalbajar region had officially been passed to Azerbaijan according to trilateral ceasefire agreement.”

Video ID: 20201126-013

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly