-
Military offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict sets off humanitarian crisis - 4 hours ago
-
To Return A King | Al Jazeera Close Up - 4 hours ago
-
Turkish court jails more than 300 people for life over failed 2016 coup - 5 hours ago
-
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international ‘interference’ in crisis - 5 hours ago
-
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: 3 days of mourning begin in Buenos Aires - 5 hours ago
-
‘Vidas Negras Importam’: Killing of black man sparks protests across Brazil - 5 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan: Azeri military convoy heads towards Kalbajar region after Armenian forces pull out - 5 hours ago
-
French PM warns against ‘lowering the guard’ in fight against Covid-19 - 5 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeepers oversee transfer of Kalbajar district to Azerbaijan - 5 hours ago
-
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital - 5 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeepers oversee transfer of Kalbajar district to Azerbaijan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian peacekeepers oversaw the transfer of Kalbajar district to the control of Azerbaijan as part of an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, as video released by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday shows.
“Today Kalbajar region has officially been transferred to Azerbaijan according to the trilateral ceasefire agreement,” said colonel Semyon Degtyarev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent said.
After six weeks of hostilities, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9.
Under the terms of the agreement, 1,960 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the ceasefire.
In addition, the agreement gives Azerbaijan control of the territory it took during the six-week conflict. Armenia also loses the areas it held since the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the 1990s.
*SOUNDBITE*
SOT, Semyon Degtyarev, colonel, representative of Russian peacekeeping contingent: “Today Kalbajar region had officially been passed to Azerbaijan according to trilateral ceasefire agreement.”
Video ID: 20201126-013
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly