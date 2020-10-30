Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling damages building near Shusha’s historic cathedral

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage filmed in Shusha on Thursday captured the extent of shelling damage to an apartment building located just across the road from the city’s historic Ghazanchetsots cathedral.

The 19th-century Armenian cathedral itself was heavily damaged by shelling at the start of October, including one attack which also resulted in the wounding of two Russian journalists.

On Thursday, the Minister of Defence of Armenia reported shelling attacks had taken place on Stepanakert and Shusha from Azerbaijan’s forces. Baku has refuted the allegations, calling them a diversion from the recent shelling of Azerbaijani towns by Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has continued despite a third, US-brokered, ceasefire coming into effect on Monday. The fighting is the heaviest over the region since the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1994.

Video ID: 20201029-079

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201029-079

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly