-
Putin’s power plays: What is he aiming for? | To the Point - 35 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Nottinghamshire moves into tier 3 restrictions 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Peru: Protesters demand government allows full withdrawal of pension contributions - 3 hours ago
-
Thailand: Tensions continue as thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Bangkok - 4 hours ago
-
Georgia: Thousands attend pre-election rallies in Tbilisi and Kutaisi - 4 hours ago
-
Belgium: Urgent action needed as COVID overwhelms EU healthcare – Von der Leyen - 4 hours ago
-
UK Labour Party suspends former leader Corbyn in wake of anti-Semitism report - 4 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling damages building near Shusha’s historic cathedral - 4 hours ago
-
French PM details new restrictions as country heads back into lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
Why has Nice become a target for terrorism in France? - 6 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling damages building near Shusha’s historic cathedral
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Footage filmed in Shusha on Thursday captured the extent of shelling damage to an apartment building located just across the road from the city’s historic Ghazanchetsots cathedral.
The 19th-century Armenian cathedral itself was heavily damaged by shelling at the start of October, including one attack which also resulted in the wounding of two Russian journalists.
On Thursday, the Minister of Defence of Armenia reported shelling attacks had taken place on Stepanakert and Shusha from Azerbaijan’s forces. Baku has refuted the allegations, calling them a diversion from the recent shelling of Azerbaijani towns by Armenia.
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has continued despite a third, US-brokered, ceasefire coming into effect on Monday. The fighting is the heaviest over the region since the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1994.
Video ID: 20201029-079
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201029-079
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly