Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

A ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan is under threat following new attacks in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Each side is blaming the other for not respecting the truce.

Azeri officials say the city of Ganja was struck by missiles in the early hours of Sunday.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city Stepanakert was also under heavy fire overnight but authorities there say it has been calmer on Sunday.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Ganja, Azerbaijan.

