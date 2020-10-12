-
Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens - 29 mins ago
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks - about 1 hour ago
Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 2 hours ago
Scores detained as Belarus police crack down on opposition protesters - 5 hours ago
Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance - 11 hours ago
Incumbent Akinci, Erdogan-backed rival Tatar to contest Turkish Cypriot runoff - 12 hours ago
US elections: Trump says ‘looks like I’m immune’ to COVID-19 - 12 hours ago
Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile - 12 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election - 12 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our final Rap R&B group line-up 🎉 @Little Mix The Search – BBC - 13 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks
A ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan is under threat following new attacks in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Each side is blaming the other for not respecting the truce.
Azeri officials say the city of Ganja was struck by missiles in the early hours of Sunday.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city Stepanakert was also under heavy fire overnight but authorities there say it has been calmer on Sunday.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Ganja, Azerbaijan.
