Nashville explosion: FBI says suspect died in the blast
The FBI says the human remains found at the site of an explosion in the US city of Nashville on Christmas Day belonged to the man suspected of setting off the bomb.
Officers started searching the suburban home of 63-year-old Anthony Warner not long after a motorhome blew up in downtown Nashville.
The explosion injured three people and damaged about 40 buildings.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Nashville in the US state of Tennessee.
