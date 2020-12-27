-
Nashville explosion: Officials investigating more than 500 leads
Federal investigators in the US are looking for clues into a Christmas Day explosion in the southern city of Nashville.
One set of human remains was found near the explosion, while three people were hurt and about 40 buildings damaged.
It is not clear who the remains belong to, but in the meantime, police have searched the home of someone they are calling a “person of interest” in the case.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Nashville in the US state of Tennessee.
