Navalny: Police detain brother, search home ahead of new protests

On Wednesday, police raided Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s offices and the homes of his relatives and associates.

Navalny was arrested last week when he returned from Germany where he was being treated for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Russia #Navalny #AlexeiNavalny