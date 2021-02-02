-
Navalny says goal of court case is to ‘scare millions’
#Kremlin critic Alexei #Navalny told a Moscow court on Tuesday that the aim of the legal proceedings against him was to intimidate opponents of President Vladimir #Putin. “They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions,” he added.
