Navalny says goal of court case is to ‘scare millions’

#Kremlin critic Alexei #Navalny told a Moscow court on Tuesday that the aim of the legal proceedings against him was to intimidate opponents of President Vladimir #Putin. “They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions,” he added.

