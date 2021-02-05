Nepal: Dozens arrested in Kathmandu protest amid nationwide strike against govt

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least six were injured and 77 were arrested in Kathmandu, Thursday, during a nationwide strike called by a faction of the governing Communist Party (NCP) over the government dissolving Parliament and the appointment of senior officials to constitutional bodies by Nepal’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli, which opponents say it was done by bypassing lawmakers.

Demonstrators were arrested for obstruction and vandalism, the police said.

Ranjit Samang, Coordinator of All Nepal National Free Students, voiced his reason for being out on the streets: “They had dissolved the House against public opinion and used an act from our constitution which is not even listed in the constitution and KP Sharma Oli is misusing his power in any case, for that reason, we are against his decision and to drive away from the darkness in upcoming days.”

Protests in Nepal have been growing since Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli dissolved parliament in December, leading to a major rift within the Communist Party.

