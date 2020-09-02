-
Angela Merkel: Alexei Navalny was poisoned | DW News - 5 mins ago
-
Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling - 26 mins ago
-
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexey Navalny: Germany - 27 mins ago
-
Are student protests in Thailand the tipping point for change? | The Stream - 41 mins ago
-
France: Charlie Hebdo attack trial begins at Paris court - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Berlin brothels reopen with full service and “hygiene concept” after months of closure - about 1 hour ago
-
Lebanon’s post explosion generation - about 1 hour ago
-
How to have a conversation with a coronavirus conspiracy theorist | #TheCube - 2 hours ago
-
Haiti: Clashes erupt at protest after prominent lawyer shot dead at his home - 2 hours ago
-
How to have a conversation with a coronavirus conspiracy theorist | #TheCube - 2 hours ago
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexey Navalny: Germany
Tests performed on samples taken from prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the German government has said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement on Wednesday testing by a special German military laboratory had shown “proof without a doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group”.
“It is a dismaying event that Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” Seibert said. “The German government condemns this attack in the strongest terms. The Russian government is urgently requested to provide clarifications over the incident.”
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not informed of the German findings and has no such data, the TASS news agency reported.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Russia #Navalny