Netherlands: Police break up rally by hundreds of COVID sceptics in Amsterdam

Hundreds of Dutch anti-lockdown protesters gathered in central Amsterdam to protest against the government’s measures put in place in response to the coronavirus on Sunday.

Police appeared in the middle of the protest, which has been denied permission by the local authorities to force demonstrators to leave. The authorities had refused permission for the event on the grounds that it violated restrictions public gatherings put in place by the government in order to curb the spread of the virus and shield the Dutch healthcare system.

One of the protesters complained about the restrictions suggesting they were creating hardships for children, who have recently been allowed to return to primary schools, with secondary schools set to follow.

“I know all these people in the field are mothers and fathers, and we all stand up for freedom, for our children who are not in school, who are not able to go to school, for all the people who are testing children and for the whole policy in school, which is abominable, and it’s really a cruel experience for children,” said protester Maartje van den Berg.

While the protest was largely dissolved peacefully some arrests were reportedly made, according to local media, when some demonstrators repeatedly refused to leave the area.

The Netherlands has registered 1,103,544 cases of the coronavirus, with 15,668 deaths related to the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday.

