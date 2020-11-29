New Covid tiers have 3 February ‘sunset’, says Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Top stories this morning 0:00

Covid: Boris Johnson writes to MPs to quell anger over new tiers

England’s new Covid tier system has a “sunset” expiry date of 3 February, Boris Johnson has told his MPs in a bid to prevent a Commons rebellion.

The current lockdown ends on Wednesday, and many Tory MPs are unhappy with the toughened tiers that will replace it.

MPs will vote on the system on Tuesday, with Labour undecided on its stance.

In a letter to his MPs, the PM said rules could be eased in December, MPs could vote again in January, and the tier system could end in February.

And writing separately in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson said he believed Easter would mark a “real chance to return to something like life as normal”.

He warned, however, there would be “disastrous consequences” for the NHS if the government did not introduce the new tiered system when lockdown ends.

Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3fMztmh

It’s Sunday 29 November 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.