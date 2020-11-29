-
France: Protesters clash with police over new security law - 53 mins ago
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist - about 1 hour ago
‘A man of the people’: Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Maradona - 2 hours ago
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle - 2 hours ago
Ethiopia says its military now controls Tigray capital - 3 hours ago
New Covid tiers have 3 February ‘sunset’, says Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
France, UK agree fresh deal to curb Channel migrant crossings - 4 hours ago
LIVE: Primates occupy Thai city to enjoy Monkey Buffet Festival - 4 hours ago
Tear gas and clashes at Paris protest against police violence - 12 hours ago
Top stories this morning 0:00
Covid: Boris Johnson writes to MPs to quell anger over new tiers
England’s new Covid tier system has a “sunset” expiry date of 3 February, Boris Johnson has told his MPs in a bid to prevent a Commons rebellion.
The current lockdown ends on Wednesday, and many Tory MPs are unhappy with the toughened tiers that will replace it.
MPs will vote on the system on Tuesday, with Labour undecided on its stance.
In a letter to his MPs, the PM said rules could be eased in December, MPs could vote again in January, and the tier system could end in February.
And writing separately in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson said he believed Easter would mark a “real chance to return to something like life as normal”.
He warned, however, there would be “disastrous consequences” for the NHS if the government did not introduce the new tiered system when lockdown ends.
It’s Sunday 29 November 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
