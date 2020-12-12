-
The state of the world’s climate, five years after Paris agreement - 21 mins ago
-
US issues emergency authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - 23 mins ago
-
New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt - 25 mins ago
-
Many displaced continue to struggle, decades after Bosnian war - 27 mins ago
-
World’s largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19 - 29 mins ago
-
Worldwide race to approve COVID-19 vaccines - 33 mins ago
-
California plans to be carbon neutral by 2045 - 36 mins ago
-
Patricia Espinosa: The Paris Agreement, five years on | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
-
Global summit promises ambitious plans for 5th anniversary of Paris Agreement - 3 hours ago
-
Iran executes dissident journalist who inspired 2017 protests: state media - 3 hours ago
New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt
New evidence in the case of an Italian student tortured and murdered in Egypt in 2016 could further implicate security officials there.
Video clips obtained exclusively by Al Jazeera from Italian judicial sources indicate for the first time that 28-year-old researcher Giulio Regeni was being monitored while in Egypt before his killing.
Al Jazeera’s Cara Legg reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Egypt #Italyegy