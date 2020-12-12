New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt

New evidence in the case of an Italian student tortured and murdered in Egypt in 2016 could further implicate security officials there.

Video clips obtained exclusively by Al Jazeera from Italian judicial sources indicate for the first time that 28-year-old researcher Giulio Regeni was being monitored while in Egypt before his killing.

Al Jazeera’s Cara Legg reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Egypt #Italyegy