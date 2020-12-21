-
Bulgaria awaits COVID-19 vaccine delivery as new cases rise - 29 mins ago
-
Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban - 58 mins ago
-
EU fishers still hopeful of compromise on UK fishing rights - 2 hours ago
-
UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked - 2 hours ago
-
Five ways to become a citizen scientist and help save the planet - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Perpetrator of anti-semitic attack in Halle gets life in prison - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin in light of new strain of COVID-19 - 3 hours ago
-
Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery - 3 hours ago
-
EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant - 4 hours ago
-
New hacking scams – Here’s how to avoid them - 4 hours ago
New hacking scams – Here’s how to avoid them
Flying cars and robot dogs to gene editing and bioengineering, just some of the technology that was on show earlier this month at GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition). Now in its 40th edition, GITEX was the only major tech event to go live and attended in person. It hosted 1200 Exhibitors from over 60 countries.
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels