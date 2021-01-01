New Year’s Eve: UK sees in 2021 with fireworks and light show 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 26 mins ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 35 mins ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
-
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 49 mins ago
-
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
-
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
-
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
-
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
New Year's Eve: UK sees in 2021 with fireworks and light show
The UK has seen off 2020 and celebrated the dawn of 2021 with a fireworks and light display over London that included tributes to NHS staff.
It's Friday 1 January 2021.
