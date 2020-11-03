-
First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus: Frankie Boyle’s DARK message to young people… – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows - about 1 hour ago
-
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term - about 1 hour ago
-
Masks vs masculinity: Why do some men refuse to wear masks? | COVID-19 Special - about 1 hour ago
-
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna - 2 hours ago
-
Minnesota: A major swing state in US elections - 2 hours ago
-
US author Brit Bennett on her novel ‘The Vanishing Half’ and the presidential election - 2 hours ago
New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows
As the US heads to the polls in what might be a historical Election Day, New York is already voting. Although the city should keep its Democrat tradition, businesses and citizens are bracing for post-election protests, some hiring “armed guards” and “boarding windows”, as FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York City.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en