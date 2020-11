New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows

As the US heads to the polls in what might be a historical Election Day, New York is already voting. Although the city should keep its Democrat tradition, businesses and citizens are bracing for post-election protests, some hiring “armed guards” and “boarding windows”, as FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York City.

