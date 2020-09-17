-
Chronicles of a Pandemic | People and Power - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil: Schools reopen in Rio de Janeiro amid legal disputes - 2 hours ago
-
China: COVID-19 vaccine will be available by November - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Reminders of the Cold War in Sassnitz, at the heart of the Nord Stream 2 project - 3 hours ago
-
Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console will match price of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X - 3 hours ago
-
Illegal weapons in Iraq: Tribal leaders unwilling to disarm - 4 hours ago
-
New York Fashion Week: Global fashion industry hit hard - 4 hours ago
-
US wildfires: Smoke prompts jump in Oregon respiratory problems - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters continue battling Bobcat Fire as it comes close to Mount Wilson Observatory - 4 hours ago
-
Teabags: Which brands contain plastic? – BBC - 4 hours ago
New York Fashion Week: Global fashion industry hit hard
One of the world’s most iconic fashion shows has reinvented itself in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York event usually lasts a week but, with face masks and social distancing, it has been cut short.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UScoronavirus #NewYorkFashionWeek #AljazeeraEnglish