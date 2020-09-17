New York Fashion Week: Global fashion industry hit hard

One of the world’s most iconic fashion shows has reinvented itself in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York event usually lasts a week but, with face masks and social distancing, it has been cut short.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

