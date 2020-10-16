-
Thailand: Protesters clash with police in Bangkok | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Europe struggles to contain sharp rise in infections - 9 hours ago
-
-
Venezuela protests: Pandemic worsens economic crisis - 9 hours ago
-
Argentina opens up: Malls and football return with restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
EU leader summit: Commission president withdraws to isolate - 9 hours ago
-
Spain: Catalonia closes bars and restaurants amid coronavirus surge - 9 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan’s new PM Japarov assumes presidential powers - 9 hours ago
-
Fishing crisis in the Mediterranean: Italy and Libya clash over territorial waters - 9 hours ago
New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on Friday urged voters to deliver her a strong mandate at this weekend’s general #election, promising to provide a swifter recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Ardern’s decisive response to the crisis has left her well-placed for Saturday’s vote, although recent polls have suggested her Labour Party may need support from the minor Greens Party to form government. #NZ
