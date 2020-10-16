New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on Friday urged voters to deliver her a strong mandate at this weekend’s general #election, promising to provide a swifter recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Ardern’s decisive response to the crisis has left her well-placed for Saturday’s vote, although recent polls have suggested her Labour Party may need support from the minor Greens Party to form government. #NZ

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en