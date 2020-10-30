New Zealand legalises euthanasia, but not recreational marijuana

New Zealanders voted to legalise euthanasia in a binding referendum, but preliminary results released Friday showed they likely would not legalise recreational marijuana use. With about 83 percent of votes counted, New Zealanders emphatically endorsed the euthanasia measure with 65 percent voting in favor and 34 percent voting against.

