New Zealand: “Real democratic kind of election” – locals react to PM Ardern’s landslide victory
Wellington locals commented on the landslide victory of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party in the country’s general election, Sunday.
One of the locals said, “I haven’t been following it that closely because I kind of had my mind made up pretty early on, but last night I kind of got into it. And I feel like it was a real democratic kind of election this time and pretty clean. So, I think, I’m happy because of that.”
“I was rather excited about it. I’m a supporter of Labour and Greens, so any sort of progressive movement is good,” added another local.
The centre-left Labour Party secured 49.1% of the votes, getting 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, with the opposition centre-right National Party getting 26.8% which means 35 seats. The Green Party, in turn, got 10.
