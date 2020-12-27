-
‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp - 39 mins ago
-
Niger holds historic elections despite jihadist violence - 58 mins ago
-
Voters go to the polls in troubled Central African Republic - 59 mins ago
-
Nashville explosion: Officials investigating more than 500 leads - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe launches Covid-19 vaccination programme in bid to leave pandemic behind - about 1 hour ago
-
Social media Staff of Rome’s hospital speak to press after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 2 hours ago
-
EU kicks off mass COVID vaccination campaign - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit: Boris Johnson vows to focus on ‘levelling up country’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Like Nowhere Else - 3 hours ago
-
‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls - 3 hours ago
Niger holds historic elections despite jihadist violence
Voters in the Sahel state of Niger go to the polls on Sunday for an election that could seal the country’s first-ever peaceful handover between elected presidents, despite a bloody jihadist insurgency.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en