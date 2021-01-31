-
Nigeria begins modernising oil refineries
For much of the last 30 years, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, has imported refined petroleum products because its old refineries are unable to produce enough to satisfy local demand.
Added to that has been decades of mismanagement and corruption, which left its four plants operating well below capacity and, and times, shut down for months.
Now the government has begun a process of modernising three of its refineries.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja, Nigeria.
