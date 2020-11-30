-
Ethiopian conflict: end of the war, or start of an insurgency? - 12 mins ago
-
Record heatwave in New South Wales fuels wildfires | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil municipal elections: Centrists win big in two main cities - 2 hours ago
-
French police backlash mounts over excessive force, racial targeting - 2 hours ago
-
Swiss voters reject new tough rules on corporate human rights liabilities - 2 hours ago
-
“My world was the Church,” abuse survivor Andrew Madden on his journey to recovery - 2 hours ago
-
COVID protesters in UK and Germany denounce restrictions - 2 hours ago
-
Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher - 2 hours ago
-
France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival - 2 hours ago
-
Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack - 2 hours ago
Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Nigeria has laid to rest dozens of the local farmers and fishermen killed on Saturday in a suspected attack by Boko Haram extremists. The attack was staged Saturday in a rice field in Garin Kwashebe, a Borno community known for rice farming, on the day residents of the state were casting votes for the first time in 13 years to elect local government councils, though many didn’t go to cast their ballots.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en