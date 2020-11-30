Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Nigeria has laid to rest dozens of the local farmers and fishermen killed on Saturday in a suspected attack by Boko Haram extremists. The attack was staged Saturday in a rice field in Garin Kwashebe, a Borno community known for rice farming, on the day residents of the state were casting votes for the first time in 13 years to elect local government councils, though many didn’t go to cast their ballots.

