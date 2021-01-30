Nigeria gas flaring: Government plans to pass bill to tackle issue

For more than half a century, the practice of gas flaring – the burning of gas produced as a by-product of oil extraction – has affected the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.

Now the government wants to pass a bill to tackle the issue and raise new revenue from the wasted natural gas.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris has this report from the Niger Delta.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Nigeria #GasFlaring