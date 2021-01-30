Share
Nigeria gas flaring: Government plans to pass bill to tackle issue

4 hours ago

For more than half a century, the practice of gas flaring – the burning of gas produced as a by-product of oil extraction – has affected the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.
Now the government wants to pass a bill to tackle the issue and raise new revenue from the wasted natural gas.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris has this report from the Niger Delta.
