Nigeria gas flaring: Government plans to pass bill to tackle issue
For more than half a century, the practice of gas flaring – the burning of gas produced as a by-product of oil extraction – has affected the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.
Now the government wants to pass a bill to tackle the issue and raise new revenue from the wasted natural gas.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris has this report from the Niger Delta.
