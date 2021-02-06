-
Concussion substitutes: System in place at Club World Cup in Qatar - 56 mins ago
-
Nigeria violence: Attacks devastate farms in northwest Nigeria - 60 mins ago
-
Famous venues in London and Paris help out with COVID-19 testing - about 1 hour ago
-
Famous venues in London and Paris help out with COVID-19 testing - about 1 hour ago
-
US Democrats pave way for Biden relief plan without Republicans | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Villagers live in caves after Israel bans them from building homes - 2 hours ago
-
Unlikely Lines From A TV Detective Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Furry mechanic – raccoon found hiding from winter cold in car’s hood - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Ain’t no party like an ‘Auto’ party! Drive-through carnival in NRW proves to be a hoot - 2 hours ago
-
Belgium: GSK plant in Wavre to produce 100m doses of Germany’s CureVac COVID vaccine - 2 hours ago
Nigeria violence: Attacks devastate farms in northwest Nigeria
Attacks by armed groups in northwest Nigeria have worsened an already high level of poverty in the region.
With more than 1,000 people killed in attacks on rural communities, 2020 quickly became one of the regions most violent years.
The Nigerian military’s air and ground offensives in the region have not stopped the attacks on poor, rural communities.
They are most severe in four of the seven states in the northwest that share common boundaries with Niger.
Experts warn that unless they are stopped, the entire region risks descending into chaos.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Sokoto, Nigeria, where farmers are struggling to rebuild.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Nigeria #Violence