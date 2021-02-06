Nigeria violence: Attacks devastate farms in northwest Nigeria

Attacks by armed groups in northwest Nigeria have worsened an already high level of poverty in the region.

With more than 1,000 people killed in attacks on rural communities, 2020 quickly became one of the regions most violent years.

The Nigerian military’s air and ground offensives in the region have not stopped the attacks on poor, rural communities.

They are most severe in four of the seven states in the northwest that share common boundaries with Niger.

Experts warn that unless they are stopped, the entire region risks descending into chaos.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Sokoto, Nigeria, where farmers are struggling to rebuild.

