Nobel Prize: Virologists’ Hepatitis C research ‘saved millions of lives’ | DW News
Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice will share the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus.
70 million people worldwide have the virus, with 400,000 deaths each year, according to World Health Organization estimates. The disease is a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.
The Nobel Prize for Medicine is the first of a string of Nobel’s set to be doled out in the next week.
