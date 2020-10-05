Nobel Prize: Virologists’ Hepatitis C research ‘saved millions of lives’ | DW News

Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice will share the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus.

70 million people worldwide have the virus, with 400,000 deaths each year, according to World Health Organization estimates. The disease is a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is the first of a string of Nobel’s set to be doled out in the next week.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#NobelPrize #HepatitisC #Medicine