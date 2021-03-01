‘Nomandland,’ Borat,’ ‘The Crown’ win at bicoastal Globes

With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th #GoldenGlobe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and amid a storm of criticism for the #Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with top awards going to “Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

