-
Russia: Azerbaijan and Armenia declare truce from Saturday – Lavrov - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Hurricane dogs seek shelter in sunny San Diego - 7 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared - 7 hours ago
-
North Korea: Country celebrates ruling party”s 75th anniv. with military parade - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Berliners react to new COVID-19 curfew for bars and restaurants - 7 hours ago
-
UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic - 7 hours ago
-
Amazon wildfires: Fears rainforest may turn into savannah - 7 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect - 8 hours ago
-
Spain: Hundreds of left-wing protesters demonstrate on Day of Valencian Community - 8 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: Troops deployed as state of emergency declared in Bishkek - 8 hours ago
North Korea: Country celebrates ruling party”s 75th anniv. with military parade
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: NKTV
*MORE TO FOLLOW*
Mandatory credit: NKTV
Video ID: 20201010-019
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201010-019
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly