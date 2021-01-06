-
North Korea leader makes rare admission of economic failure
North Korea’s leader has made a rare admission of failure.
Speaking during the country’s largest political event, Kim Jong Un said its economic plan had failed significantly and acknowledged painful lessons have been learned.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.
