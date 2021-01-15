North Korea: Military parade reveals new submarine-launched missiles *STILLS*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: KCNA

Kim Jon-un’s government showed off a new ballistic missile designed to be launched from submarines, according to state media, during a military parade marking the ruling party congress at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Thursday.

Photos released by the Korean Central News Agency also showed Kim Jon-un wearing a black fur hat and gesturing to the crowd as thousands of troops marched by.

At the party conference, the North Korean leader reportedly promised maximum efforts to expand his nuclear and missile program.

The state media agency also reported that the parade also featured rockets with a “powerful striking capability for thoroughly annihilating enemies in a pre-emptive way outside the territory”.

