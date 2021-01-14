North Macedonia: Revellers celebrate century-old Vevcani Carnival despite cancellation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of the Macedonian village of Vevcani celebrated the 1400-year-old local carnival on Wednesday despite its official cancellation due to the pandemic and warnings from authorities.

The party, which marks the New Year according to the Julian calendar, was called off this year by the municipality amid health concerns, but revellers gathered at their own initiative, marching the streets donning costumes and masks. The clothes represented pagan rituals, religious and historical issues, scary figures and political satires.

Police could be seen trying to disperse the crowd and blocking roads as currently in North Macedonia only groups of four people are allowed outdoors.

