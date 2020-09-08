-
MEPs get back to work after a uniquely different summer - 36 mins ago
-
‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc - 55 mins ago
-
Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off - about 1 hour ago
-
Warnings from scientists as UK Covid cases continue to rise – Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Australian journalists evacuated from China over security worries - about 1 hour ago
-
What India after Covid? Country reopens as cases surge - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Lavrov calls for ‘unconditional’ and ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Libya - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Russia and Turkey support Syria’s integrity – Lavrov during meeting with al-Muallem - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Messi returns to training for first time after Barcelona contract U-turn - 3 hours ago
‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc
There is anger in Senegal over severe flooding that has left at least four people dead after Dakar and wide swathes of the country were steeped in heavy rains. Roads were blocked and homes collapsed. In Keur Massar, a dense suburb of the capital, the fire brigade handed out inflatable boats to help residents get around. Critics want to know what ever happened to the billion-euro plan launched in 2012 to fight such flooding.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en