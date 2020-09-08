‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc

There is anger in Senegal over severe flooding that has left at least four people dead after Dakar and wide swathes of the country were steeped in heavy rains. Roads were blocked and homes collapsed. In Keur Massar, a dense suburb of the capital, the fire brigade handed out inflatable boats to help residents get around. Critics want to know what ever happened to the billion-euro plan launched in 2012 to fight such flooding.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en