‘Not just incomprehensible but scandalous’: French papers slam slow vaccine rollout
IN THE PRESS – Monday, January 4, 2021: We begin with the bombshell recording obtained by the Washington Post in which Donald Trump pressures Georgia’s top election official to “find 11,780 votes”. In France, papers reflect public frustration over the government’s slow vaccine rollout. Many compare the situation to the springtime scandal over masks when, facing a supply shortage, the government insisted they weren’t necessary. We also look at France’s aversion to Dry January and a 33-metre vagina sparking public debate in Brazil.
