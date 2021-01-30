-
Novel theatre shows: Shop fronts in Florida used for production
It was William Shakespeare who wrote “All the world’s a stage”.
And with countless theatres around the world still shut, some performers are taking that famous phrase even more literally than before.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, US
