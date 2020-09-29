Ocean pollution: scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic

UK scientists hope a new enzyme could help mitigate the scourge of land and marine pollution caused by plastic waste. If present trends continue, there will be 12 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste in landfill by 2050.

