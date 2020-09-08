Oh Dear! Ohio police officers rescue young fawns from swimming pool

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers in the Ohio city of Parma were seen rescuing two fawns stuck in a swimming in a pool.

Footage from August 30 shows the officers rescuing the two swimming critters from a pool at a Dogwood Estates residential complex, with the help of pool equipment.

One officer succeeded in grabbing a deer by a leg and pulling it out of the pool. The other fawn soon followed suit after it was pulled out by its tail.

