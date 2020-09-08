-
Oh Dear! Ohio police officers rescue young fawns from swimming pool
Mandatory Credit: Parma Police Department
Police officers in the Ohio city of Parma were seen rescuing two fawns stuck in a swimming in a pool.
Footage from August 30 shows the officers rescuing the two swimming critters from a pool at a Dogwood Estates residential complex, with the help of pool equipment.
One officer succeeded in grabbing a deer by a leg and pulling it out of the pool. The other fawn soon followed suit after it was pulled out by its tail.
