On a roll! Skater becomes Internet sensation in China for breathtaking skills

A 22-year-old became an instant Internet celebrity in China after his rollerblading skills went viral on social media, as he was seen showcasing his talent in Chengdu on Saturday.

Ren Siqi, also known online as Meng Qiqi, could be seen performing some impressive skills by climbing down a set of stairs backwards, jumping people and lying flat to roll under another person’s legs.

“I just love skating, also hope that a lot of people love it and love this culture, and I hope more and more get involved in the sport,” explained Siqi.

The skater started at the early age of 12 and progressed quickly through the sport.

“As long as you are not afraid to fall, and practice the same movement often, in fact, there is no very difficult, exercise, repetition, every day, that is all,” Siqi said.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Ren Siqi (Mandarin): “When I was very young, 12 or 13 years old, I could skate a little bit, I could brake a little bit, I could flatten a little bit, I could FSK [Freestyle slalom skating] a little bit.”

SOT, Ren Siqi (Mandarin): “There’s no hard part, it’s just the routine, the repetition, and I think when you do it well, I think it’s the best.”

SOT, Ren Siqi (Mandarin): “As long as you are not afraid to fall, and practice the same movement often, in fact, there is no very difficult, exercise, repetition, every day, that is all.”

SOT, Ren Siqi (Mandarin): “I just love skating, also hope that a lot of people love it and love this culture, and I hope more and more get involved in the sport, exercise more, now is not a sport, such as old then I can’t play. In the end, there will be a pity, I think as long as you like to stick to it, will not necessarily succeed, but there must be a harvest, the other is nothing.”

