-
‘No exit’ from pandemic if vaccines are rejected: EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel - 33 mins ago
-
Breaking the echo chamber: Divisions, culture wars and how to end them - 36 mins ago
-
Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone - 2 hours ago
-
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands - 2 hours ago
-
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers - 2 hours ago
-
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium - 3 hours ago
-
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work - 3 hours ago
-
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact - 4 hours ago
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Top stories this morning 0:00
Brexit: UK-EU trade talks continue ahead of expected deal
Talks between the UK and the EU on a post-Brexit trade agreement have continued during the night, but a deal is expected to be unveiled on Thursday.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3pkUqbI
It’s Thursday 24 December 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.