Suspect arrested after knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris - 22 mins ago
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack - 24 mins ago
Two stabbed in Paris attack, schoolchildren being kept inside in area - 28 mins ago
Two injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo - 45 mins ago
Two people injured in knife attack in Paris, one suspect arrested - 46 mins ago
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack
A suspect was arrested on Friday after a knife attack took place near the former office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore tells us more.
