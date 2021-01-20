-
Origami doves adorn Washington Cathedral as it tolls its bell 400 times for COVID victims
Washington National Cathedral tolled its bell 400 times in memory of 400,000 Americans who had died with COVID-19, as seen on Tuesday in Washington DC. Each toll marked 1,000 coronavirus deaths.
Meanwhile, as the bells tolled, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris paid their respects to coronavirus victims at the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool.
The Washington Cathedral was among many churches in the United States that tolled the bell in memory of COVID-19 victims, as the inaugural committee invited churches across the country to toll their bells and Americans to ring a bell or light a candle by their window.
This is the fourth time the Washington Cathedral has tolled its bell in memory of coronavirus victims, the previous time being 14 December when it marked 300,000 deaths.
The doves decorating the ceiling of the Washington Cathedral are an exhibition piece by German artist Michael Pendry, titled ‘Les Colombes’. They are meant to symbolise hope and optimism and the exhibition piece will be on display for viewers until May 2021.
