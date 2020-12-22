Outgoing UN Middle East official warns two-state solution fading

The UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process gave his last briefing on Monday.

Nickolay Mladenov warned that while a number of Arab countries recently established diplomatic relations with Israel, the prospect of a two-state solution for Palestine is fading.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the United Nations.

