Pack your bags! Singapore airport offers “glamping” holiday in lavish tents
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport offers a solution to those who crave travelling during the pandemic. Visitors have the option to go glamping (a portmanteau of ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’) and have a lavish staycation in resort-style tents set up in the airport itself.
On Friday, guests could be seen enjoying the unconventional experience.
The Christmas-decorated tents play festive music, and offer various amenities such as a cooling box, candles, and toiletries.
The general manager of the airport, Lee Ching Wern, described the one-of-a-kind experience as ‘the best of both worlds,’ of camping in Singapore.
She also highlighted that they are aiming at providing this service in safe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you know all airports around the world have been severely affected by COVID. So Changi Airport, as an international airport, we’ve been even more so affected. But what we are trying to do here is to not give up. We are channelling our positive energy and doing what we can to create a wonderful passenger experience, to create experiences for the people who are here,” she added.
