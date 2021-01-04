Pakistan: 11 Hazara miners kidnapped, killed by gunmen near Quetta

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of Quetta’s Hazara minority mourned 11 coal miners who were shot dead on Sunday after being kidnapped by gunmen.

Hazara community members have been reportedly refusing to bury the bodies before talking with a representative of Pakistan’s federal government.

“All of the political and religious parties of the Hazara tribe will sit together and will make a decision,” HDP spokesperson Khaliq Hazara said while speaking from Quetta’s Hazara Cemetery. “We will give showers to the bodies, dress up the corpses and show their faces to their mothers and sisters.”

Police confirmed that at least 11 miners were kidnapped and shot dead near the town of Machh, some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Quetta.

According to police, the miners were going to work when unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and proceeded to shoot them after taking them to nearby hills.

Six of the miners reportedly died on the spot, and five lost their lives on the way to the hospital.

The so-called Islamic State (IS; previously ISIS/ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ethnic Hazara constitute the majority of the Shia population in Quetta, Baluchistan’s capital.

Hazara are frequently targeted by Sunni militants, who deem them as heretics.

