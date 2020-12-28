-
Pakistan: Ten of thousands attend massive opposition rally despite pandemic
Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana district, on Sunday, on the anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, a massive crowd gathered near the Bhutto family mausoleum where opposition leaders addressed the crowd, reiterating calls against the government.
Vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz could be seen speaking at the gathering, organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition coalition of 11 parties.
Pakistan has been experiencing a second wave of coronavirus this fall. As of Monday, the country has recorded 473,309 confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly 10,000 deaths with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
