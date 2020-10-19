-
Pakistan: Thousand gather in anti-govt demo in Karachi amid rising political tensions
Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Karachi on Sunday to demand the resignation of current Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, gave a speech after Sharif, who is currently in exile, was allegedly forbidden to address the rally, following his explosive comments at Friday’s rally regarding the army, that drew criticism.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League, promised the “struggle” would continue “until the supremacy of law and constitution are accepted. This movement will continue until your vote is respected. This movement will continue until media is free, until the judiciary is free.”
Sharif’s husband, Muhammad Safdar Awan, was reportedly arrested following the rally, after police allegedly broke their Karachi hotel room door.
