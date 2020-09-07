-
Belarus protesters continue pressure on Lukashenko with new march - 40 mins ago
-
LIVE: from Rochester as protests continue over Daniel Prude killing - 45 mins ago
-
USA: Smoke blocks out sun as wildfire forces evacuations near Fresno - 2 hours ago
-
France: Le Pen promises to fight “barbarism” as she slams Macron on crime - 3 hours ago
-
French police struggle to solve mystery of violent horse attacks - 3 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Rally in support of DPS party draws thousands in Podgorica after election loss - 3 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Thousands rally against reprinting of Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons in Peshawar - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands march against school mask mandate in Thessaloniki - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil: Sao Paulo motorcade rallies in support of “Operation Car Wash” - 8 hours ago
-
Taiwan: Opposition party upholds ‘One China’ Consensus, opposes US pork deal - 9 hours ago
Pakistan: Thousands rally against reprinting of Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons in Peshawar
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) supporters rallied in Peshawar on Sunday, to condemn French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for the republishing of cartoons mocking Prophet Muhammad earlier this week.
JI leaders were seen addressing a “‘Finality of Prophethood” rally at Peshawar’s historical Khyber Bazar.
“We must find the reason why the honour of our kind prophet and his companions is being attacked,” said JI leader Siraj ul Haq while addressing protesters.
Charlie Hebdo reprinted the controversial cartoons to mark the beginning of the trial of 14 suspects believed to be behind the 2015 attacks on the satirical weekly’s office and the kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher.
The trial kicked off in Paris on Wednesday, with the defendants facing a variety of charges over allegations they helped the perpetrators carry out the attacks that killed 17 people. Three defendants, who either fled or are presumed dead, will be tried in absentia.
Video ID: 20200906-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200906-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly