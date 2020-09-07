Pakistan: Thousands rally against reprinting of Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons in Peshawar

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) supporters rallied in Peshawar on Sunday, to condemn French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for the republishing of cartoons mocking Prophet Muhammad earlier this week.

JI leaders were seen addressing a “‘Finality of Prophethood” rally at Peshawar’s historical Khyber Bazar.

“We must find the reason why the honour of our kind prophet and his companions is being attacked,” said JI leader Siraj ul Haq while addressing protesters.

Charlie Hebdo reprinted the controversial cartoons to mark the beginning of the trial of 14 suspects believed to be behind the 2015 attacks on the satirical weekly’s office and the kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher.

The trial kicked off in Paris on Wednesday, with the defendants facing a variety of charges over allegations they helped the perpetrators carry out the attacks that killed 17 people. Three defendants, who either fled or are presumed dead, will be tried in absentia.

