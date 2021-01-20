Pakistan vax: Two vaccines approved, mass trials for CanSinoBio | DW News

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Pakistan has just approved China’s Sinopharm COVID 19 vaccine for emergency use. The approval comes just days after authorities green lighted the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine. But Pakistan is also hosting mass trials for another Chinese-made vaccine, CanSinoBio. The testing requires thousands of willing volunteers, but they’re tough to find in a country where anti-vaccination sentiment runs deep. The distrust is due in part to a fake vaccination program that the United States organized in Pakistan in 2011 as part of their hunt for al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. After that, violence against healthcare workers increased.Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

