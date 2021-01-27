‘Palestine on a Plate’: Cooking up a storm with chef Joudie Kalla

The global health crisis has triggered a major shift away from restaurant dining, leaving many in the culinary sector out of work. But one chef, Joudie Kalla, has pressed on and transformed her career into something entirely new. The author of “Palestine on a Plate” and “Baladi” joins us from London to talk about cooking as therapy.

