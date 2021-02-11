-
Palestinian elections: Rival factions find common ground
Voters in Palestine are getting ready for the first general elections in 15 years.
Rivals, Fatah and Hamas, met in Egypt to strengthen their commitment to the vote.
They agreed to respect the timetable and results of parliamentary and presidential elections in May and July.
Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
