Paraguay River under severe climate threat

3 hours ago

Water levels in the Paraguay River, one of longest rivers in South America, have dropped to their lowest point in half a century.

The governments of Paraguay and Brazil say water has been released from a hydroelectric dam to raise river levels.

But environmentalists say much more needs to be done.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

