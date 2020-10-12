Paraguay River under severe climate threat

Water levels in the Paraguay River, one of longest rivers in South America, have dropped to their lowest point in half a century.

The governments of Paraguay and Brazil say water has been released from a hydroelectric dam to raise river levels.

But environmentalists say much more needs to be done.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

